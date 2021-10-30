Tiruchirapalli

Couple return bag with ₹ 50,000 to owner

TIRUCHI

A couple hailing from Manapparai here came in for appreciation from the police for returning ₹ 50,000 they found on road. They had been walking when they found a bag with money and handed it over at police station.

J. Kunjipillai, a resident of Nagamangalam in Tiruchi, had travelled to Tiruchi for a personal work carrying the money. While travelling on his two-wheeler, the bag fell down.

On realising that he misplaced the bag, he rushed to the Manapparai police station. Meanwhile, the couple Rajiv Gandhi, a 39-year-old resident of Kumarapatti in Manapparai, and his wife had already spotted the bag and handed it over at the station.

Mr. Kunjipillai thanked them and the Inspector Mr. Karunaharan appreciated the couple.


Comments
Printable version | Oct 30, 2021

