Couple pledge to donate organs after tying the knot

Amidst rising awareness of organ donation, a couple in Pudukottai pledged to donate their organs and signed forms on the day of their wedding at Senthankudi village near Keeramangalam in the district on Friday.

D. Rajesh and P. Uma Maheshwari tied the knot and signed online declaration forms at the wedding ceremony expressing their desire to donate their organs after their life. The move was to spread awareness of organ donation on their special day.

According to the groom, he decided to marry Maheshwari, who is a nurse, after she promised to extend support for the cause. “We were excited to have such an awareness initiative as a part of our wedding,” Mr. Rajesh said.

He said that many people at the wedding had come from villages and they were not aware of organ donation. However, they got to know about it during the ceremony. The initiative was appreciated by the guests.

The couple decided to work on creating awareness of the cause so that patients waiting for organ transplants can be benefitted.