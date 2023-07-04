ADVERTISEMENT

Couple murdered near Thuraiyur

July 04, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was found murdered at Sobanapuram village near Thuraiyur in the early hours of Monday.

Police identified the victims as Rajkumar, 28, a native of B. Mettur, and his wife Saradha, 22 who were farmers on four acres of land which they had leased from a local. On Monday, they were found dead on a cot outside their house with injuries on their face and body.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said they were killed using sharp weapons. The possibility of the crime being a murder for gain was ruled out as no properties were stolen from the crime scene. He also said the motive behind the murder and who committed the crime is under investigation. Three special teams have been formed to probe into the murder.

The Uppilliyapuram police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched searches to identify and arrest the accused.

