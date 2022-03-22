Couple murdered in Pudukottai
A couple was found murdered at their house at Natriampatti village in Mandaiyur police station limits in the district on Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as A. Rengasamy, aged around 55 years, and his wife R. Valli, 45. The bodies were found in the shed of their house. The motive behind the murder and the accused involved in the crime were under investigation, said police sources.
