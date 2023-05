May 26, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A couple was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Tiruchi - Chennai highway at Mangalamedu in the late hours of Thursday. Police identified the deceased as M. Prabhu (29) and his wife P. Gandhimathi (26) of Elambalur near Perambalur. Police said Prabhu was riding a two-wheeler with his wife on the pillion when they were knocked down by an unidentified vehicle from behind. The Mangalamedu police have registered a case.