Couple killed after being hit by car on Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway

September 21, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The couple was resting under a roadside tree near the Ilayavayal diversion road, when a Tiruchi-bound car hit them, police said

The Hindu Bureau

 A couple was killed after a car collided into them on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway, near the Ilayavayal diversion road, in Pudukottai district, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.  

Police identified the victims as Arunachalam (65) and his wife Ilanjiam (58) of Ilayavayal village. The couple, who had been grazing goats near their farmland adjoining the highway, was resting beneath a roadside tree when a Tiruchi-bound car from Karaikudi hit them at around 3 p.m. 

The injured couple was rushed to the Government Pudukottai Medical College Hospital, where both died. The car driver, Adaikalam has been detained.

The Keeranur police are investigating the incident.

