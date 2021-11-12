Tiruchirapalli

Couple held for assaulting minor girl in a public place

The Keeramangalam police on Friday arrested a couple on a charge of assaulting a 13-year-old girl by tying her to a tree after the girl is alleged to have taken a cell phone from their house. The incident happened at Kulamangalam North village on November 10.

The couple, Gnanamani, 49, a farmer, and his wife Malar, 42, were arrested on a complaint preferred by the Village Administrative Officer of Kulamangalam. The residence of the girl and that of the couple were at the same village. The girl’s father is a labourer involved in centring works.

Police sources said that the girl is alleged to have taken a cell phone from the house of Gnanamani to her house recently. Upon coming to know it, the couple allegedly tied the girl to a tree in the village a couple of days ago and also assaulted the girl when she came to a teashop.

On getting information, police personnel came to the spot and rescued the girl. Police said the girl allegedly took the phone due to her poor economic background. Acting on a complaint from the VAO, the Kulamangalam police arrested the couple and booked a case against them under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine a person) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in or near any public place) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 8:37:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/couple-held-for-assaulting-minor-girl-in-a-public-place/article37460401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY