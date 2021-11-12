Couple held for assaulting minor girl in a public place

The Keeramangalam police on Friday arrested a couple on a charge of assaulting a 13-year-old girl by tying her to a tree after the girl is alleged to have taken a cell phone from their house. The incident happened at Kulamangalam North village on November 10.

The couple, Gnanamani, 49, a farmer, and his wife Malar, 42, were arrested on a complaint preferred by the Village Administrative Officer of Kulamangalam. The residence of the girl and that of the couple were at the same village. The girl’s father is a labourer involved in centring works.

Police sources said that the girl is alleged to have taken a cell phone from the house of Gnanamani to her house recently. Upon coming to know it, the couple allegedly tied the girl to a tree in the village a couple of days ago and also assaulted the girl when she came to a teashop.

On getting information, police personnel came to the spot and rescued the girl. Police said the girl allegedly took the phone due to her poor economic background. Acting on a complaint from the VAO, the Kulamangalam police arrested the couple and booked a case against them under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine a person) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in or near any public place) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).