Couple get life term for murder
Karur Fast Track Court for Women on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a couple from South Ayyampalayam near Kadavur for murdering their relative.
According to the prosecution, Raman, 61, attacked his relative Lakshmanan, 55, with a wooden log following a dispute over erection of a fence on August 2, 2018. After being admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore, Lakshmanan succumbed to his injuries on October 6. Raman’s wife Chinnaponnu abetted him to attack Lakshmanan.
Additional Sessions Judge A. Nazeemabanu found Raman and Chinnaponnu guilty and sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment.
