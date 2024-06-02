Couple from Chennai die as car overturns near Manapparai

A couple was killed in a road accident and their daughter was injured near Manapparai on early Sunday morning.

A. Sasitharan, 41, and S. Rajasri, 40, were traveling to the Palani temple from Chennai via the Tiruchi-Dindgul highway. When they were near Manapparai, Mr. Sasitharan lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned.

The husband and wife lost their lives while being rescued and were declared dead upon arrival at the Manapparai government hospital, while their daughter, S. Rutisha, 13, was taken to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

