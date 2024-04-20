GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple found dead after son asks them to vacate the house

April 20, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple ended their lives on Friday after their son asked them to vacate the house in which they were living at Anna Nagar in Pullampadi near Tiruchi.

The names of the dead were given as N. Ramesh, 44, and R. Sumithra, 35. The couple reportedly took the extreme step out of frustration after their son, who was living in a rented house with his wife, asked them to vacate the house which was owned by them.

C. Natarajan, 71, father of Ramesh, filed a complaint with the Kallakudi police station. An investigation is on.

(Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s Helpline number 104, Sneha’s Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050 and Tele-MANAS 14416)

Tiruchi / suicide / crime

