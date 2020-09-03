Couple electrocuted

A couple were electrocuted to death after they came into contact with a live wire fence they had put up on their farm land at Venbavur in the district on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as R. Periasamy (58) and P. Malarkodi (50) of Krishnapuram village.

Police sources said Periyasamy had put up the electric fencing around the corn crop he had raised to prevent it from being damaged by wild boars and other animals.

Sources said he accidentally came in contact with the live wire and suffered an electric shock and died. His wife who rushed to his rescue also suffered a shock and died. The Kai Kalathur Police are investigating.