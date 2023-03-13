Couple dies after being hit by lorry near Lalgudi

March 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - TIRUCHI

A couple lost their life while commuting near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district when a speeding lorry hit their two-wheeler on Sunday morning.

According to police, the deceased were identified as D. Senthilkumar, a native of Siruvayalur in Perambalur district, and his wife S. Ragini. The incident occurred when a speeding lorry rammed into the backside of the couple’s two-wheeler near Angarai in Lalgudi.

The couple, who sustained severe injuries in the accident, died on the spot. The police transported the victims’ bodies for post mortem to the Government Hospital at Lalgudi and registered a case against the lorry driver S. Prabakharan, native of Coimbatore district, under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.