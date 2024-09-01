ADVERTISEMENT

Couple die as car rams moped in Tiruchi-Dindigul road

Published - September 01, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple died after a car rammed their moped on the Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway near Manjampatti in Manapparai police station limits in the district on Sunday.  The police gave the names of the victims as R. Ayyakannu, 70, of Oliyamangalam in Pudukottai district and his wife Pushpam, 55. The car, driven by R. Ramesh Babu, 55, was going to Vaiyampatti from Manapparai at the time of accident. The bodies were sent to the mortuary at the Manapparai Government Hospital for autopsy. The Manapparai police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US