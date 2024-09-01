Couple die as car rams moped in Tiruchi-Dindigul road

A couple died after a car rammed their moped on the Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway near Manjampatti in Manapparai police station limits in the district on Sunday. The police gave the names of the victims as R. Ayyakannu, 70, of Oliyamangalam in Pudukottai district and his wife Pushpam, 55. The car, driven by R. Ramesh Babu, 55, was going to Vaiyampatti from Manapparai at the time of accident. The bodies were sent to the mortuary at the Manapparai Government Hospital for autopsy. The Manapparai police are investigating.

