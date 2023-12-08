ADVERTISEMENT

Couple die as car plunges into the Kollidam at Thiruvanaikoil

December 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The vehicle fell on the riverbed when the driver lost control of the vehicle while returning to Chennai after visiting his native place in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of the car that plunged into the Kollidam killing two persons near Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R SELVA MUTHU KUMAR

A man and his wife were killed on the spot after their car fell on the dry bed of the Kollidam near Thiruvanaikoil on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway early on Friday after ramming the concrete railing on the bridge after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The police said S. Srinath, 36, a native of Karunapuram in Idukki district in Kerala working in a private company, and his wife S. Arathi, 25, were returning to Chennai after visiting his native. The accident occurred around 3.45 a.m. on Friday after Srinath lost control of the car that rammed the railing of the bridge and fell on the dry riverbed. Both Srinath and Arathi died on the spot.

The Srirangam police sent the two bodies to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post-mortem. The Traffic Investigation Wing - North of Tiruchi City Police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini visited the accident spot. The mangled car was lifted from the riverbed with a crane. Traffic was diverted on the bridge for sometime following the accident.

