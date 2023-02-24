Couple die after being hit by car 

February 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A couple were killed after being hit by a speeding car on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highways on Thursday. According to the police, the victims were P. Saravanan, 52, and his wife Pothumponnu, 35, who were riding a two-wheeler. The couple were taken to Government Hospital at Manapparai, where the doctor declared them brought dead. The Valanadu police registered a case against the unknown accused who drove the car in a rash and negligent manner and caused the accident. In another incident near Kallakudi, C. Vembadaiyan died on the spot after being hit by a speeding lorry on Tiruchi - Chidambaram road.