Couple creates flutter at Collectorate.

Tense moments gripped the Collectorate here on Friday when a couple attempted to stage a sit-in dharna protesting the “tardy investigation” into a complaint lodged at Vadapathimangalam police station over their missing daughter.

The couple – Aadhimoolam and his wife Bhanumathi of Lakshminarayanapuram in Koothanallur taluk - came to the Collectorate in the morning and raised slogans condemning the police. The man claimed that his daughter Ponnumani 25, an engineering graduate, went missing from their home from April 8. Valuables such as jewels weighing around 20 sovereigns, one-and-a-half kg of silver articles and ₹20,000 were also missing from the house since her disappearance.

Though a complaint was lodged by the couple at the Vadapathimangalam police, an inordinate delay in the investigation had forced the couple to bring the matter to the knowledge of the senior officials at the District Police Headquarters and the Collectorate.

Aadhimoolam claimed there was no progress in investigation and hence the couple stages the dharna. They were pacified and taken to the Tiruvarur Taluk police station for inquiry.