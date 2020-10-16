Couple arrested

THANJAVUR

16 October 2020 20:41 IST

A couple was arrested by the Papanadu police on charges of attacking the Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Pattukottai.

According to the police, the couple - Balamurugan and Udhayabanu of Thondarampattu hamlet - attacked Pattukottai AWPS Inspector Kanniga when she urged the couple to hand over an infant delivered by the couple’s daughter Prathiksha on Friday, in view of a court order. On receiving the information, the Papanadu police rushed to the spot and arrested the couple for attacking the Inspector.

