Tiruchirapalli

Couple arrested

more-in

Thanjavur West Police have arrested a couple from Secunderabad on charges of assaulting employees of Brahadeeswarar Temple here on Monday.

According to police, Srinivas Sundar Sharma, 65, and Manju Sharma, 62, of Secunderabad arrived at the temple on Monday morning. While going round the shrine, they took pictures of the monument.

Subsequently, they entered the temporary temple office premises, where some old art pieces were kept, and started photographing them. When the staff objected, the couple reportedly picked up a quarrel with them and allegedly assaulted them.

The duo, who were detained on the premises, were handed over to Thanjavur West Police. Later they were produced before a court and released on bail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 8:29:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/couple-arrested/article30559819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY