Couple arrested

Thanjavur West Police have arrested a couple from Secunderabad on charges of assaulting employees of Brahadeeswarar Temple here on Monday.
According to police, Srinivas Sundar Sharma, 65, and Manju Sharma, 62, of Secunderabad arrived at the temple on Monday morning. While going round the shrine, they took pictures of the monument.
Subsequently, they entered the temporary temple office premises, where some old art pieces were kept, and started photographing them. When the staff objected, the couple reportedly picked up a quarrel with them and allegedly assaulted them.
The duo, who were detained on the premises, were handed over to Thanjavur West Police. Later they were produced before a court and released on bail.
