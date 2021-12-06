Couple and son found dead at their home in Thanjavur

Police suspect the family died by suicide; a case has been registered

The Kallaperambur police are investigating the cause of death of three persons -- a couple and their son, found at their house on Sunday.

According to police, the Kallaperambur police had received a call from Vinoth of Pudukottai stating that Vinoth’s brother, Raja (38) in Melaveli village panchayat had sent a voice message in which Raja had declared that he and his wife, Kanagadurga (32) and son, Srivatsan (11) were going to end their lives.

Kallaperambur police rushed to the residence of Raja only to find all three dead. Raja, who was engaged in the real estate business, also owned a tea shop at Thiruvaiyaru. He used to claim that he was not able to clear his debts and hence was unable to maintain his family, Vinoth told the police.

The Kallaperambur police have taken the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem examinations and have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)