Couple among three fatally hit by speeding car

10 August 2021 18:55 IST

Three persons, including a pregnant woman and her husband, were fatally knocked down by a speeding car at Karkovil in Vaideeswarankovil station limits near Sirkazi on Tuesday.

The couple – Tamilvani (30) Purushothaman (36) – of Kanniakudi were returning home in a two-wheeler from Vaideeswarankovil Government Hospital when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction knocked them down. They died on the spot, police sources said.

The unidentified driver of the car also knocked down two labourers – Deivanayagi (52) and Rani (60) – before fleeing from the spot.

Deivanayagi died while being taken to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital. Rani was rushed to the Chidambaram Government Medical College in a serious condition.

Vaideeswarankovil Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding driver.