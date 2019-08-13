Country breed chicken to be distributed for rearing

Aseel breed chicks are to be distributed free of cost to 5,621 persons in Tiruvarur district under the Aseel chicken rearing scheme 2019-20.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Anand said the objective of the scheme was to help below poverty line people improve their financial status to lead a respectable life as owners of a small business.

The beneficiaries would receive 25 Aseel chicks each. In order to avail benefit of the scheme, they should have obtained participatory identification of poor (PIP) number and should not have been the beneficiaries of priceless cow or goat schemes. The application forms were available at veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, the release added.