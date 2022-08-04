Country bombs seized from house of anti-social

Ariyamangalam Police have seized country bombs allegedly from the house of S. Muthukumar, a history sheeter. at Thideer Nagar here.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted a search at the house of Muthukumar and seized country bombs weighing a little over a kg and a few other crackers on Wednesday. Muthukumar was arrested and sent for remand.

Ariyamangalam police have registered a case against him under the Explosive Substances Act., said police sources. Muthusamy is the son of ‘Cable’ Sekar, an AIADMK functionary who was murdered by an armed gang here in November 2011.