Stage set for counting of votes

The police have braced themselves up for counting of votes on May 2 by drafting a scheme to prevent any untoward incident. Over 1,000 police personnel would be mobilised for deployment at the counting centres as well as at important places all over the district.

Two counting centres - K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering at Inam Samayapuram and Imayam College of Engineering at M. Kannanur near Thuraiyur - come under The Tiruchi Rural Police. Over 350 police personnel would be deployed at each of the counting centres with officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police heading them.

They would be stepping up security in all the sub-divisions in Tiruchi district: Lalgudi, Musiri, Tiruverambur, Manapparai and Jeeyapuram, having identified the vantage spots for posting pickets. Police personnel on two-wheelers and four-wheelers would carry out patrolling in their respective jurisdiction to ensure order.

Home Guards personnel have been mobilised to assist the police where pickets were to be posted. Officers and men would be posted on the eve of counting. The field-level officers have been briefed about their roles and responsibilities. The para-military force personnel who have been deployed at the counting centres ever since the electronic voting machines were brought there from the polling booths would continue to remain there.

A total number of 400 police personnel are to be deployed at the counting centre in Ariyalur district. The Government Polytechnic College at Keelapalur is the counting centre in Ariyalur district. Over 600 police personnel would be deployed all over Ariyalur district. Vehicle checks would be intensified at the six border check posts in Ariyalur district and at the six check posts established within the district on the day of counting.