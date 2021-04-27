Counting of votes in 22 to 32 rounds in Tiruchi district

‘Increase in rounds this time because of more polling booths’

Counting of votes in the nine Assembly constituencies in the district will be carried out in 22 to 32 rounds.

The exercise begins at 8 a.m. on May 2.

It will be taken up as usual in 14 tables in each counting hall for every constituency. The votes polled in Srirangam constituency will be counted in 32 rounds, the maximum for the district, and in Lalgudi in 22 rounds, the least.

Votes polled in Manapparai and Tiruverumbur constituencies will be tallied in 30 rounds each. There will be 28 rounds of counting for Tiruchi West, 27 for Tiruchi East, 25 for Manachanallur, 24 for Musiri and 23 for Thuraiyur, Collector and District Election Officer S. Divyadarshini said in a press release.

There is an increase in the number of rounds of counting this time because of more polling booths and, consequently, electronic voting machines. The number of polling booths was increased to 3,292 for the Assembly election, which is 761 more than in the Lok Sabha election, an official said.

The Election Commission has restricted the maximum number of voters for each booth to 1,050 in view of the pandemic and, hence, the increase in the number of booths.

Counting of votes for Tiruchi West and Tiruchi East will be taken up at Jamal Mohamed College and for Srirangam, Manapparai and Tiruvermbur at Saranathan College of Engineering.

For Manachanallur and Lalgudi constituencies, Ramakrishna Enginering College will be the counting centre and for Musiri and Thuraiyur constituencies it is Imayam College of Arts and Science, the release added.

Earlier, Ms. Divyadarshini supervised the first randomisation of officials to be deployed for counting in the district.