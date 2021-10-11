Tiruchirapalli

Counting centre inspected

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi on Monday inspected the security arrangements at the counting centre at the Andimadam Panchayat Union office.

During the visit, she inspected the security room where the ballot boxes were kept and the surveillance measures. She said the counting of votes polled to the casual vacancies in local body polls would begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Separate barricades had been set up for government officials and the agents of political parties at the counting centres.

Ms. Saraswathi said the officials and agents had been asked to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 7:07:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/counting-centre-inspected/article36946134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY