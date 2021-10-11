Counting centre inspected

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi on Monday inspected the security arrangements at the counting centre at the Andimadam Panchayat Union office.

During the visit, she inspected the security room where the ballot boxes were kept and the surveillance measures. She said the counting of votes polled to the casual vacancies in local body polls would begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Separate barricades had been set up for government officials and the agents of political parties at the counting centres.

Ms. Saraswathi said the officials and agents had been asked to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol.