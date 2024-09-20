ADVERTISEMENT

Counsellor of children’s home in Nagapattinam arrested for sexual harassment

Published - September 20, 2024 08:39 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A mental health counsellor has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing five girls at a government-run children’s home in Nagapattinam.

Police said the accused S. Sathyaprakash ,43, had been working on a contract basis at the home for the past three years, conducting nine counselling sessions a month.

The home provides shelter to 55 children orphaned by the tsunami or without parental care. Sathyaprakash allegedly used his position as a counsellor to sexually and emotionally abuse the girls.

The home’s warden had filed a complaint with the Nagapattinam All-Women Police Station alleging that he had sexually harassed some girls. Following an investigation, Sathyaprakash was arrested on Friday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and jailed in the district jail here.

In August, eight minor girls from the same home went missing but were later found in Chennai. The reason for their disappearance was not disclosed.

