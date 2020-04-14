University to offer counselling

Bharathidasan University has initiated counselling service for monitoring the mental well-being of staff and students during and after the lockdown period as directed by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

An exclusive web page created by the university has been linked with the website on COVID-19 developed by MHRD. Senior faculty members adept in psychological counselling, N.Manimekalai, Dean of Arts and Director, Women Studies, and E.Ram Ganesh, Director, Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development, have been appointed as COVID counsellors, G. Gopinath, Registrar, said in a press release.

The COVID counsellors would interact with staff and students through phone calls, emails, video calls and other media platforms, and provide motivational support to resolve their personal and psychological problems.

They will provide support on dealing with stress, loneliness, fear, habits, discrimination and other reactions and emotions during the crisis. In case anybody tests positive for the COVID 19, the counsellors would connect the person to health care officials and monitor their well-being constantly.

By offering different strategies, the engagement of counsellors would focus on relaxation, meditation, diet, relationship with family and social members and awareness of the pandemic.

The necessary action needed during the lockdown would be disseminated to the callers by providing more links and resources towards their physical and mental health. The initiative encompasses a research activity on wellness of students.