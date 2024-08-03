ADVERTISEMENT

Counselling to be held for Central Zone, Tiruchi City police

Published - August 03, 2024 05:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated a psychological counselling and well-being programme for the policemen of the Central Zone and Tiruchi City Police personnel at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, near here on Friday.

According to an official release, the counselling programme was initially organised for the Greater Chennai Police personnel in 2022 and subsequently extended to other zones.

Inaugurating the event at the CUTN, the DGP released a manual on the “Magilchi Programme” for police officers/personnel.

Partnering with the Tamil Nadu police, the CUTN would be conducting various activities for the police personnel and their families, which include skill training for women and youth, language training, and health and awareness programmes. Apart from these activities, a helpline number would be introduced soon to provide counselling services for the family members of police personnel in the Central Zone, the release added.

