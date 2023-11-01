Councillors urge Tiruchi Corporation to open newly built fish market

November 01, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Councillors of Tiruchi Corporation have urged the city administration to take expeditious steps to open the newly constructed fish-cum-meat market on the rear side of Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road in the city.

The Tiruchi Corporation had constructed a new market with a two-story building on about 25,000 square feet that could house 148 stalls with separate provisions for fish, poultry, and meat. The market was constructed on the rear side of the Gandhi Market on East Boulevard Road at a cost of ₹13 crore by utilising the funds sanctioned under Smart Cities Mission. A cold storage facility, which was not available in the old market, was constructed in the newly built modern market based on the request of the traders.

The civic body took up construction after demolishing the dilapidated structures of the 50-year-old market that housed around 60 fish, meat, and chicken stalls. Before demolition, the fish and meat vendors at the market were relocated to Diamond Jubilee Bazaar and the space near the abattoir.

The construction work was completed in April this year. The inauguration of the fish market was postponed due to litigation by a section of traders.

During the Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday, councillors urged the city administration to open the fish market. K. Suresh of the Communist Party of India said even after six months of completing the construction work, the market was yet to be opened.

Traders and consumers have been suffering because of congestion at the Kasivilangi fish market in Woraiyur, said Mr. Suresh and urged the Corporation to open the newly built market and auction the shops for traders. Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the civic body would take steps to open the fish market soon.

