Councillors take oath in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

Councillors elected to urban civic bodies in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur took oath on Wednesday.

While the Commissioners of Thanjavur Corporation and Kumbakonam Corporation administered the oath to the representatives elected from the respective domains of the Corporations, the Commissioners of the two Municipalities in Thanjavur district – Pattukottai and Adhiramapattinam — and four in Tiruvarur district – Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Koothanallur – administered the oath of office to the elected representatives.

The oath administration exercised was carried out by the Executive Officers of 20 Town Panchayats in Thanjavur and seven in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday.

While all the 51 elected representatives to the Thanjavur Corporation Council took the oath on Wednesday morning at the Council hall, three out of 48 members of Kumbakonam Corporation Council took the oath of office at the chamber of Kumbakonam Corporation Commissioner on Wednesday evening while their counterparts took the oath in the morning.

All the three who preferred to take the oath at the Commissioner’s chamber at Kumbakonam Corporation were elected on the AIADMK ticket.

At some of the Urban Civic Bodies, the Councillors arrived in batches with their local party office-bearers bringing them in vehicles and whisking them away after they took the oath.