ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors stage protest at meeting in Sirkazhi

February 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A few councillors of Sirkazhi Municipality staged a sit-in protest at the monthly municipal council meeting on Tuesday. Twelve Councillors from DMK, AIADMK and DMDK, and an Independent staged the demonstration alleging that garbage heaps were piling up in many areas of the town and not disposed of on time, which created an unhygienic environment. They also alleged that works were not completed on time even after floating tenders and raised slogans demanding swift action. The protest continued till late in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US