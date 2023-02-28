Councillors stage protest at meeting in Sirkazhi

February 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A few councillors of Sirkazhi Municipality staged a sit-in protest at the monthly municipal council meeting on Tuesday. Twelve Councillors from DMK, AIADMK and DMDK, and an Independent staged the demonstration alleging that garbage heaps were piling up in many areas of the town and not disposed of on time, which created an unhygienic environment. They also alleged that works were not completed on time even after floating tenders and raised slogans demanding swift action. The protest continued till late in the evening.