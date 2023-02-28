HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Councillors stage protest at meeting in Sirkazhi

February 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan

A few councillors of Sirkazhi Municipality staged a sit-in protest at the monthly municipal council meeting on Tuesday. Twelve Councillors from DMK, AIADMK and DMDK, and an Independent staged the demonstration alleging that garbage heaps were piling up in many areas of the town and not disposed of on time, which created an unhygienic environment. They also alleged that works were not completed on time even after floating tenders and raised slogans demanding swift action. The protest continued till late in the evening.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.