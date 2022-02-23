Councillors should assist in encroachment removal: CPI
CPI’s Thanjavur South District Committee has exhorted the newly elected representatives to Thanjavur Corporation to extend full cooperation to the civic body in removal and reclaiming of encroached properties of the Corporation.
Congratulating the elected members, it has urged the councillors to ensure that the properties are retrieved and brought to use of the general public.
