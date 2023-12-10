Councillors hold meetings and listen to grievances of residents in Tiruchi

December 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Sunday, Tiruchi City Corporation organised area sabha meetings in all 65 wards in the city.

In the area sabha meeting held on Pattabiraman Street in Thennur in Ward 27, Mayor M. Anbazhagan heard the grievances of the residents and received petitions from them. Mr. Anbazhagan explained to the participants the government’s welfare schemes.

Besides presenting petitions, the residents drew the attention of the Mayor and other officials to the slow progress of underground drainage (UGD) works. They highlighted the sufferings of the people driving vehicles on roads dug up for the work. They urged the officials to expedite the work.

Challenges in enrolling in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, house patta-related issues, and shortage of drinking water were some of the major issues highlighted at the meeting.

Mr. Anbazhagan said the UGD work had been expedited and all roads would be relaid within two months. The petitions received from the public would be sent to various departments for taking suitable action, he said and explained the completed and ongoing project in the ward.

Similar meetings were held in all other wards in which respective councillors and officials participated to discuss the key civic issues faced by the residents.