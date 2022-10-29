Councillors express reservations over creating ward committees and area sabhas

As per the G.O.s, the respective councils of the urban local bodies should constitute a ward committee for each ward with the elected councillor as the chairperson with members nominated by the council so as to strengthen the urban local bodies and institutionalise citizen participation

Councillors, cutting across political affiliations, have expressed reservations over the State government’s move to form ward committees and area sabhas in the Tiruchi City Corporation.

As per the Government Orders 93 and 94 dated June 24, 2022, issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the respective councils of the urban local bodies should constitute a ward committee for each ward with the elected councillor of the ward as the chairperson of it with members nominated by the council in order to strengthen the urban local bodies and institutionalise citizen participation in their functions.

The order further said that area sabhas should also be constituted by dividing the cities or towns into various parts. As per the guidelines of the GO, the Tiruchi City Corporation has divided the city into six area sabhas.

As soon as Mayor M. Anbazhagan placed the GOs before the meeting of the Tiruchi Corporation council for its approval, councillors of various parties, including the DMK and the AIADMK, strongly opposed the move.

K. Suresh, CPI councillor representing ward 23, said that the GOs sought to nominate members of the public to the ward committees and area sabhas. It would create confusion in the functioning of the Corporation. There was no need to constitute such committees when there were elected members to the Corporation. The move would undermine the elected representatives. Hence, the Corporation should reject the move. V. Jawahar of the Congress representing ward 2 said that it was an ill-conceived attempt. It would serve no purpose except to create confusion in the functioning of the corporation. As per the GOs, the council has been empowered to nominate members from the public to the ward and area committees. Problems might arise when nominating members to them. When many members belonging to the DMK and the AIADMK stood up to register their reservation, Mr. Anbazhagan said that he also agreed with some of the observations of the members but there was no option but to record the GOs in the council. However, the views and opinions of the members would be taken to the notice of the government, he said.