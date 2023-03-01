ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors continue protest for second day at Sirkazhi 

March 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve councillors of Sirkazhi Municipality in Mayiladuthurai district continued their sit-in protest at the Municipal office, demanding solutions for various civic issues, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

During the municipal council meeting at Sirkazhi Municipality on Tuesday, 12 councillors from various political parties such as DMK, AIADMK, DMDK, and an Independent staged a demonstration demanding withdrawal of 25 resolutions passed by the council on that day.

They alleged that garbage was piling up in many areas of the town despite floating of tenders. They staged an in-house protest and continued their demonstration on Wednesday after staying overnight at Sirkazhi Municipal Office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman and the Commissioner of Sirkazhi Municipality held two rounds of peace talks with the dissenting councillors. Officials from the Revenue and Police Departments tried to persuade the councillors to give up their protest.

The dissenters, however, demanded that the resolutions adopted in Tuesday’s meeting be declared null and void. The resolutions should be tabled only after addressing civic issues, they insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US