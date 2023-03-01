Councillors continue protest for second day at Sirkazhi 

March 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Twelve councillors of Sirkazhi Municipality in Mayiladuthurai district continued their sit-in protest at the Municipal office, demanding solutions for various civic issues, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

During the municipal council meeting at Sirkazhi Municipality on Tuesday, 12 councillors from various political parties such as DMK, AIADMK, DMDK, and an Independent staged a demonstration demanding withdrawal of 25 resolutions passed by the council on that day.

They alleged that garbage was piling up in many areas of the town despite floating of tenders. They staged an in-house protest and continued their demonstration on Wednesday after staying overnight at Sirkazhi Municipal Office.

The Chairman and the Commissioner of Sirkazhi Municipality held two rounds of peace talks with the dissenting councillors. Officials from the Revenue and Police Departments tried to persuade the councillors to give up their protest.

The dissenters, however, demanded that the resolutions adopted in Tuesday’s meeting be declared null and void. The resolutions should be tabled only after addressing civic issues, they insisted.