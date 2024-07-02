Councillor urges Corporation to take up property dispute with State government

Expressing concern over the hardship faced by a section of residents of Srirangam owing to Sri Ranganthaswamy Temple administration’s decision to claim ownership rights over properties around the temple, the councillor of ward 2 of Tiruchi Corporation has called upon the civic body to intervene in the issue and take it up with the State government to get it resolved.

Councillor, V.Jawahar of Congress said the dispute arose after the temple management claimed ownership rights over about 329 acres of land around the temple as per an old title deed. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had ruled in favour of the temple management, while disposing of a batch of Special Tribunal Appeals against the order passed by Inam Estate Abolition Tribunal, Tiruchi. The Supreme Court, however, has stayed the order.

As per the claims of the temple administration, the Corporation Zonal Office (Zone 1) in Srirangam, Corporation schools and roads too belonged to the temple. The temple administration had issued notice to the Corporation seeking rent for the sites on which the civic bodies buildings were situated, Mr.Jawahar claimed.

Besides, hundreds of property owners were facing hardship as they were not able to sell or pledge their properties even though they had pattas issued through settlements reached at different point of time in the past and had been paying taxes, he said.

Under the circumstances, the Corporation should take up the matter with the State government and ensure that the civic body’s rights and those of the people were protected, Mr. Jawahar said in representation to the Corporation Commissioner.

