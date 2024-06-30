GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cotton prices surge past ₹70 per kg in Karaikal

Published - June 30, 2024 09:45 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Cotton prices crossed ₹70 a kg in the weekly auction held at the Karikal regulated market. On the second day of the auction, cotton rates improved compared to the previous week. A total of 97 quintals of cotton were sold, with the maximum price reaching ₹7,352 per quintal (₹73.52 per kg) and the minimum price being ₹6,789 per quintal (₹67.89 a kg). The average price was ₹7,070 per quintal (₹70.70 a kg). The cotton auction at the Karikal regulated market takes place every Saturday and farmers are encouraged to participate, said J. Senthil, Secretary of the Karaikal Marketing Committee.

