Cotton auction

THANJAVUR

14 June 2021 18:08 IST

Auctioning of cotton at the regulated markets (RM) will commence from this month.

While the cotton auctioning at the RMs in the Tiruvarur district would commence from June 15, the exercise would be launched in Thanjavur district by the third week of this month.

Cotton cultivators in the Tiruvarur district could bring their produce to Tiruvarur and Poonthottam Rms on Tuesdays, to Kudavasal RM on Wednesdays and to the Valangaiman RM on Thursdays.

Their counterparts in Thanjavur district could bring cotton for auctioning at Kumbakonam RM on Wednesdays, Thirupanandal RM on Thursdays and the Papanasam RM on Fridays as the Cotton Corporation of India is to participate in the auction in Thanjavur district, a press release added.

Foundation stone laid

Foundation stone for the construction of a new building for the Panchayat Union Office at Koradacherry was laid on June 14.

The building with a total plinth area of 17311 square feet with the ground and the first floor is to be constructed at a cost of ₹ 3.28 crore. The District Revenue Officer and Collector (in-charge) C. Ponnammal, Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan and others participated, according to a press release.

Demonstration

A demonstration demanding the withdrawal of the three new farm laws was held in Thanjavur on Monday.

The demonstrators who assembled under the banner of Tamizhnadu Uzhavar Iyakkam near the Thanjavur Railway Junction raised slogans against the enactment of the Farm Laws and demanded that they be repealed. They raised slogans objecting to the proposed hydrocarbon projects in the delta and neighbouring districts.