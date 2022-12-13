Cotton auction to resume on December 20

December 13, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cotton auction at the Regulated Market at Thuraiyur will resume from December 20.

The indirect auction at the market, functioning under the Tiruchi Marketing Committee of the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, is expected attract traders from different parts of the State, besides Cotton Corporation of India.

The cotton auction held in January during the earlier season this year at the market witnessed brisk trade and fetched good returns for farmers. Farmers from Thuraiyur, Musiri, Thathaiyengarpet, Uppilliyapuram and Manchanallur brought cotton for auction and traders from Panruti, Sembanarkovil, Kumbakonam and other places participated in the auction, according to official sources.

Cotton auctions at the regulated market in Thuraiyur are being held on a large scale since 2019. The auctions have averted the need for the farmers to go to the cooperative trading centre at Namakkal, saving them transport cost (of ₹30 a bag) and other incidental expenses, officials point out.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, in a statement, has called upon farmers to take advantage of the cotton auction at Thuraiyur and other auctions for other agricultural produce being held in various regulated markets at Tiruchi, Manachanallur, Lalgudi, Pullampadi, Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi, Thottiyam, Kattuputhur and Thathaiyengarpet regulated markets. Auctions are held for black gram, groundnut, maize, sorgum, gingelly and other produce, he said.