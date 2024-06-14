ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton auction in regulated market to begin on June 22

Published - June 14, 2024 05:35 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Cotton auction in the Karaikal regulated market will start from June 22, said official sources.

The district agriculture marketing committee urged farmers to make use of the opportunity to get good prices for their cotton at the regulated market in the town. “We have communicated to potential buyers and farmers. Local traders deceive farmers while weighing their cotton. But we have scientific weighing machines and we guarantee that farmers would be paid for the good cotton they bring here. There won’t be any middle men in the regulated market. Similarly for traders, they can access good cotton at one place without the need to go to different places in search of it,” said J. Senthil, secretary, Karaikal Marketing Committee.

“We advise farmers to sort good cotton from the not so good ones which will guarantee good procurement rates for them,” he said.

