Cotton auction begins

Auctioning of cotton at the three regulated markets in Thanjavur district has begun

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said the auctioning of cotton will be held at the regulated market at Kumbakonam on Wednesdays, Thiruppanandal on Thursdays and Papanasam on Fridays.

Stating that the Cotton Corporation of India and local cotton traders to participate in the auctions, he has said further details could be availed from the authorities through the following phone numbers: 0435 - 2481285 (Kumbakonam); 0435 - 2456447 (Thiruppanandal) and 04374 – 222423 (Papanasam).