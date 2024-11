In the report ‘Students and agriculture officials grapple with logistical, technical issues during digital crop survey,’ published in Tiruchi editions on November 10, 2024, a quote was erroneously attributed to State Commissioner of Agriculture L. Subramanian instead of S. Sankarasubramanian, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Information and Training). The error is regretted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.