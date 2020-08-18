Tiruchirapalli

Correction

Southern Railway has said there is no reservation based on the state of residence in recruitment of candidates by Railway Recruitment Boards and not as mentioned in the report, ‘RRB conducts all exams in a fair and transparent manner,’ published in Tiruchi edition dated August 18, 2020. The error is regretted.

