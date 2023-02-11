Corporation’s move to paint prominent public walls draws good response

February 11, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The beautification drive of Tiruchi City Corporation by tapping the resources of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of leading firms and trading and business houses on prominent public walls has been well received by city residents.

Though it is mainly aimed at beautifying the city, it is also expected to prevent the defacing of public walls by political parties and caste, religious and other organisations besides commercial advertisements. The Corporation has identified over 200 places in all five zones of the city.

In the first phase, the public walls, which were commonly used for drawing illegal graffiti, have been painted. The underpass at Melapudur, the roundabouts of T.V.S. Tolgate, Mannarpuram and underneath flyovers were among the prominent places, where the thematic and attractive paints have already come up. About 20 artists and painters have been engaged for the drive. Besides completing the drawings, the Corporation has given credit to the companies that had sponsored for the drive.

It is observed that no one had pasted posters or drawn political or commercial graffiti on public walls, where the paintings of the Corporation were drawn. Many felt that it was a good attempt to protect public walls from illegal graffiti, which often had elements to divert the attention of the motorists and passers-by.

“It is needless to say that the colourful, artistic and thematic paintings have added beauty to the city. It is a good attempt to protect the public walls from the diverting graffiti,” says M.A. Aleem, a civic activist of the city.

It was said that the Corporation officials had given clear instructions to the printers and those engaged in pasting posters not to deface the walls, where paintings had been drawn, under any circumstances. Some of the prominent hospitals, companies and leading trade and business houses have been involved in the drive. They have provided funds under the CSR policy.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan said that several prominent places had been covered under the drive. Colourful paintings would be drawn on all prominent public walls and under the flyovers. It had been decided to cover the centre medians in different parts of the city. Officials had been asked to monitor those violating rules and regulations on drawing graffiti on public walls.