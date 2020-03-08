Corporation’s biogas plant, a hit

The bio-methanation plant at Woraiyur market which supplies biogas to the adjoining community kitchen has many takers, especially from the nearby Karikalan Street. The kitchen, the second one in the city, enables residents to utilise the biogas powered stoves for free.

The Corporation had, on a trial basis, begun using biogas, drawn from food waste at the community kitchen in Viragupettai in Ariyamangalam. Following its success, the model was implemented in Woraiyur, officials of the civic body said. Set up at a cost of ₹25 lakh, the biogas plant and the community kitchen are being maintained by women who live nearby.

R. Saranya, the caretaker of the biogas unit, said that on an average, at least 800 kg of vegetable and fruit waste are discarded each day. “Before the biogas plant was established, most of the waste was dumped in the open, behind the market. The entire area had an unbearable rotting, foul smell. Dogs would feed on the waste and attack residents. Now, after the biogas plant has been set up, the entire location presents a clean look,” she said.

Ms. Saranya meticulously notes down the weight of the waste put into the biogas unit each day. She also notes down the number of people who come to utilise the kitchen every day. A day's waste keeps the stoves lit for over 20 people to cook, she said. “The gas has not run out since we began the unit,” she said.

Residents living nearby also hand over their vegetable waste at the unit, Ms. Saranya said. “When they come to cook here, they also bring kitchen waste from the fruits and vegetables they had cut, and papers from their house,” she said. Food for at least 20 houses from her locality is made at the kitchen, says N. Muthumani, another resident. “The civic body must construct many more such units to help out the public, and the only price we have to pay for it is using our biodegradable, kitchen waste,” she said.