Corporation to streamline night shelters in Tiruchi

May 14, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to streamline the functioning of night shelters established for homeless people in the city to prevent inmates from misusing the shelters.

As complaints were recently raised over the extended stay of a few inmates, the civic body has planned to streamline the operations of the shelters. The Corporation will study the functioning of the three shelter to ensure that only those who have no family support were accommodated.

“Since the shelter homes are provided with all basic amenities, many inmates are staying permanently in the shelters, and there is no space for new inmates,” said a senior official.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has been roped in for the maintenance of the night shelter, and a caretaker and security guards have been appointed. Surveillance cameras have also been set up at the shelter to monitor those visiting the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the Scheme for Urban Homeless (SUH) under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), the all-weather shelters were set up as an effort to prevent homeless people from sleeping on roadsides, platforms and beneath bridges.

The civic body has constructed night shelters for homeless people with good mental and physical health, especially elders, in three locations, such as Bharathiar Road near the railway junction, E B Road and Madurai Road near Main Guard Gate to accommodate 50 homeless people each.

Three more shelters are planned at Tiruverambur, Woraiyur and Srirangam at ₹1 crore each with all amenities, including a dining hall, kitchen, dormitory, sanitary complex and meditation hall.

To offer employment for the inmates, their fitness will be evaluated, and their families will be tracked to ensure that they were homeless. “Physically fit individuals would be encouraged to take up jobs to help them lead an independent life,” he added.