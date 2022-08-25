Corporation to set up parking lots beneath overbridges

Encroachment seen under Tennur overbridge in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The long-delayed project to transform the space under bridges into vehicle parking lots is finally about to get under way. The Tiruchi Corporation is preparing to seek sponsors to develop these spaces.

The civic body soon after the opening of the bridges almost two decades ago had announced that the open space beneath the bridges would be put to good use, by creating a parking lot and raising public gardens, but not much has happened.

According to Mayor M. Anbazhagan, there won’t be any further delays. “It will shortly be put into operation when we get sponsors for the development of parking spaces. We will also remove the encroachments and take action against anyone trespassing into these open spaces,” he said.

The entire space under the bridges on the Thennur High Road and Heber Road has now turned into convenient shelters for encroachers for varied purposes. Scrap dealers occupy most of the space to store their materials, while residents conveniently dump their garbage there.

Most places have mounds of garbage that include domestic waste, construction debris, and electrical waste. The open space has also become a work area for a few artisans who make a living by weaving mats and making other bamboo products.

Residents complain that parking on the service roads along the bridge has created chaotic traffic conditions as it obstructs the free flow of traffic. “Under-bridge parking will provide enough space for two-wheelers. The corporation should collect a parking fee which will assist them in maintaining the space,” said R. Rashid a resident of Beema Nagar.

According to a senior official, the civic body is likely to implement the project soon after the monsoons. “After the completion of ongoing projects relating to the monsoon, work on building parking lots beneath the bridges will commence,” he said.