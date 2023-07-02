Corporation to roll out paid parking near Kasivilangi fish market

July 02, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to collect parking fees from the load carriers that are indiscriminately parked over major roads near Kasivilangi fish market in Woraiyur, causing frequent traffic snarls.

Since Kuzhumani Main Road serves as the major connecting link for the western suburbs, seafood trucks parked over the roads near the fish market cause severe traffic congestion during weekends and peak hours.

With the city police seemingly unable to enforce proper traffic systems and timings for goods vehicles operating to and from the market, a huge number of load carriers could be seen plying on the road causing frequent traffic gridlocks. In addition, indiscriminate parking on the roadside also causes severe traffic snarls in the fish market area.

Although there are separate parking facilities available for both load carriers and two-wheelers in the market, trucks continue to park haphazardly on the road. “A parking fee would be collected from the trucks parked on roadsides near the market, and we are also planning to appoint workers to regulate parking,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to road users, makeshift fish stalls utilise the parking space allotted for trucks and two-wheelers, resulting in on-road parking. “Lack of proper usage of the designated parking space leads to people and traders parking their vehicles wherever space is available on the roadsides. Due to this, heavy traffic congestion during peak hours is a recurring pattern,” said S. Kannan, a road user.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, on Saturday, inspected the fish market and discussed the feasibility of rolling out paid parking with officials of the zone. He also urged the traders to confine themselves to the allotted space instead of using the parking space meant for trucks and two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the civic body has planned to construct a bridge near the market, as the lack of spacious roads was cited as one of the reasons for traffic congestion. Officials said the bridge would link Lingam Nagar on Kuzhumani Road with AUT Colony in Woraiyur. “Preparation of a detailed project report is under way, which will be completed within this month,” the official added.

